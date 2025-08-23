Advertisement
Bagpiping farmer keeps tradition alive at Omarama Station sheep muster

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Trainee sheep farmer Jack Boon, 19, plays the bagpipes before the autumn sheep muster at Omarama Station in the South Island. Photo / Dean Mackenzie

Glider pilots cruising over the vast North Otago high country late this month could be forgiven for thinking they had strayed into Scotland while looking down at Omarama Station.

Chances are they’ll spot trainee farmer Jack Boon, clad in a tartan kilt, standing high on a crag playing Scotland The and The Rowan Tree on the bagpipes. It’s a tradition for high country farmers to mark the muster with a ceremony, a get-together of shepherds and their working dogs as the sun comes up on a crisp morning. The “bark up ” is a way of exciting the dogs, and what better way to do it than with the pipes?

