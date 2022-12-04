Bad eggs stealing from roadside stalls

Eve Robinson is one of many local stallholders fed up with thieves stealing from their sites. Photo / Ashburton Guardian

Ashburton roadside stallholders have become increasingly frustrated with people stealing their goods.

Eve Robinson is one of those stallholders. She has been selling bouquets of flowers for a year now outside her Methven Highway property, and four months ago she started selling eggs.

Robinson has become used to thieves helping themselves, but this week she was shocked to find that all the eggs had been stolen, as well as the money box and the plank it was screwed to.

”There has been the occasional theft of some eggs or a bunch of flowers, but it has just got really bad in the last month or so,” she said.

For Robinson, the product theft was less frustrating than losing the lockbox, which she said only contained about $6 in change.

”It’s just the principle of it.

”The stall does not make a huge turnover.

“Just enough to cover costs, plus a little extra.

”We only make enough to buy animal feed, and occasionally go out for a meal.”

Robinson has now turned to installing hidden cameras around the roadside stall to deter the thieves, after advice from other stallholders facing similar issues.

Robinson said there would be never much gain from stealing from the stall, because there would never be more than $20 in the box.

If it continues, she may have to shut up shop, but that would be a last resort.

”Everyone loves a roadside stall,” Robinson said.”It would be gutting for the kids, who love going down to check the stall.”

Robinson, who often donates extra eggs to charity, has no problem if people need a few eggs at no cost, as long as they ask.

”I leave my number on the stall.

”All you have to do is ask.”

- Ashburton Guardian