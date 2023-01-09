A milkshake packed with treats is on offer at Buzz Cafe in Lower Hutt. Photo / Supplied

A bacon-infused thickshake, a candy cane smoothie and a “birthday cake” slushie are a just a few of the signature drinks on offer in the Wellington region for an annual summer drinks challenge.

Three cities across the region will join in the Cool As Challenge, in which participating hospitality businesses create a signature, limited edition cool drink which customers can then cast votes on.

The competition was started several years ago in Lower Hutt by the Hutt City Council, but will include Upper Hutt and Porirua this year.

Cafes, bars and eateries are scrambling to outdo each other with unusual and extravagant drink ideas, including milkshakes piled high with treats and bizarre flavour combinations.

Hutt City Council’s city centre lead and organiser Cyndi Christensen said the challenge had a significant impact on the local economy, driving huge sales in participating cafes and increasing foot traffic in the CBD.

“The challenge has been so popular two other major cities in the Wellington region have come on board to compete. We are excited to welcome Upper Hutt and Porirua to the challenge and build momentum of this fantastic summer competition,” she said.

Dirty Burger Upper Hutt has submitted a bacon-infused thickshake with caramel sauce. Photo / Supplied

The challenge, founded by the Hutt City Council to inspire local cafes to be creative and attract people to the Lower Hutt CBD, has grown in popularity since it was launched in 2016. It was also the direct result of the successful Sweet As Hot Chocolate Challenge, in which Central Hutt cafes create signature hot chocolates for customers to taste and rank over three weeks in winter.

One of this year’s wild flavours includes the “Bacon All the Rules” from Dirty Burger, Upper Hutt, a “bacon-infused caramel Thicc Shake topped with soft serve, candied bacon and caramel sauce”.

Meanwhile, Hudsons in Queensgate is serving a candy floss drink and matching cupcake, and Cutler’s Gastropub have created the “birthday cake”, a vanilla, lemon, white chocolate and raspberry slushie served with sprinkles and fairy bread.

Locals and visitors to the region will need to pace themselves with 37 drinks on offer between the three cities.

The competition will run from January 12-29.