Back with IMAX: Quake-damaged Queensgate Cinema to reopen six years after demolition

Six years after the Kaikoura earthquake forced its closure, Lower Hutt’s EVENT Cinemas Queensgate will reopen – with the addition of IMAX.

The complex is expected to reopen in December and will boast seven new screens and the newest IMAX technology.

A statement from EVENT Cinemas said the new development will showcase IMAX with Laser.

“IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to be immersive by design and deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a movie going experience unlike anything else.”

It will be Aotearoa’s second IMAX cinema – 20 years after the first was opened in Auckland, and the Queensgate location is slated to reopen almost six years to the day since it was demolished in December 2016.

The part of Queensgate Mall in Lower Hutt that housed the cinema complex was demolished in 2016-17. Photo / Frances Cook

The reopening of the cinema will coincide with the release of James Cameron’s second Avatar film, Avatar: The Way of the Water set for release on December 16.

The complex will boast seven new screens including VMAX, reclining seats, day beds and a gaming arcade.

It’s being celebrated by EVENT Cinemas general manager Carmen Switzer who says she can’t wait to welcome customers back.

“The introduction of IMAX with Laser to Wellington is incredibly exciting. We don’t believe in a one-experience-fits-all approach to our cinemas or our customers. Through our research we understand customers want choice, even down to the style of their seat.”

Customers will be able to choose the experience they want with the option to upgrade their seat from standard to full recliner to day bed.