Baby orca Toa dies - Whale Rescue

Baby orca Toa has been moved back into the sea pen. Video / Whale-Rescue.org

Baby orca Toa has been moved back into the sea pen. Video / Whale-Rescue.org

The baby orca Toa has died, according to Whale Rescue.

The juvenile orca aged between 3 and 6 months was found stranded on rocks at Plimmerton beach near Porirua on July 11.

Search efforts over the past 12 days to find the calf's pod had been so far unsuccessful, leaving him in the care of DoC, Whale Rescue and volunteers.

"We have to report that a little time ago Toa passed away, he rapidly deteriorated and vets on site rushed to his aid. But were unable to save him," Whale Rescue said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"We have no further details as to what happened as you can all imagine we are devastated."

"No more updates will be posted at this time."

We have to report that a little time ago Toa passed away, he rapidly deteriorated and vets on site rushed to his aid.... Posted by Whale-Rescue.org on Friday, July 23, 2021

Earlier today, DoC staff revealed plans to ramp up search efforts for the pod of stranded orca calf Toa as a window of fine weather opens.

The calf was moved back into a sea pen near the Plimmerton boat ramp last night after it was determined it would be in the best interest of the orca's health.

Toa had been kept in a 32,000-litre temporary pool since last Thursday after a storm that hit the Wellington region threatened to put volunteers and the animal at risk.

Marine biologist Dr Ingrid Visser earlier today said he was relieved to be out of the temporary pool.

"He's increased the speed of his swims and he's also starting to spend a bit more time underwater."