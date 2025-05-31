Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Babies for sale: New Zealanders commissioning illegal surrogacy in Thailand

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Oranga Tamariki has identified a trend where Kiwis are travelling to Thailand to commission illegal surrogacy arrangements. Composite photo / Paul Slater

Oranga Tamariki has identified a trend where Kiwis are travelling to Thailand to commission illegal surrogacy arrangements. Composite photo / Paul Slater

New Zealanders are travelling overseas to illegally commission surrogate babies from Thai women, and bringing them back home to adopt them despite opposition from Oranga Tamariki.

It’s a practice the agency has labelled a “concerning trend” and it said there had been five cases where surrogate parents have flouted international

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand