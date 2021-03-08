Axe murder trial begins, accused says it was manslaughter not murder

Police and forensic staff in Pukemiro examining where Phillip Macpherson was killed in March 2019. Photo / File

The man on trial for a fatal axe attack in a North Waikato town which left one dead and another injured says he's not guilty of murder but manslaughter.

Rydell Tauapiki Martin, 27, is on trial at Hamilton High Court where he is defending two charges in front a jury of five women and seven men.

Martin has been charged with murdering Phillip Macpherson with a wood axe in Pukemiro on March 1, 2019.

He faces a second charge of assault with an axe to his cousin Hanuere Fisher-Williams.

In her opening statement, crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann told the jury that while it was agreed that Martin had fatally struck Macpherson mid-fight wielding an axe - the Crown believed he had done it to cause death or at least injure him, knowing it could kill him.

Mann said not only did Martin hit Macpherson with the back of the axe while he was fighting with another man on the ground but he then turned it so he was smashing him with the blade.

She argued after he issued the fatal blow to Macpherson's right leg, hitting a significant artery which killed him, he then continued to hit him, only stopping when someone else took the axe off him.

"Having administered that blow Mr Martin did not stop there. He did not stop until he was stopped."

But defence lawyer Phillip Morgan told the jury the critical issue for them was to work out what happened that "shocking" night.

Morgan warned the jury that some witnesses that would be called to give evidence "were not telling the truth", or would not give accurate accounts, and it was up to the jury to determine what happened.

Morgan said his client was defending both charges.

He said Martin argued he was not guilty to assault causing injury to Fisher-Williams, because it was accidental and he had actually been trying to protect him and stop the fight between the pair.

"Rydell Martin struck intending to hit the deceased with an axe, missed and accidentally hit his cousin."

Morgan did not deny Martin had assaulted Macpherson but said there was no intent to murder him.

He said at this stage it was not "in defence of his cousin" who had run off at this point but an unlawful act and he was "guilty of manslaughter not murder".

It would be up to the jury to draw their own conclusion about why Martin assaulted him and what was going through the defendant's mind at the time, he said.

The trial is set out for two weeks before Justice Mary Peters with 22 witnesses expected to be called.