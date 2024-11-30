Advertisement
Awkward social media post accidentally published on Trade Minister Todd McClay’s account

NZ Herald
Trade Minister Todd McClay’s X account posted: “It was an honour to attend the dinner hosted by [insert TBC senior Chinese leader].” Photo / Mark Mitchell

A post on one of Trade Minister Todd McClay’s social media accounts has been published saying: “It was an honour to attend the dinner hosted by [insert TBC senior Chinese leader].”

The post was made on X, formerly Twitter, and has since been deleted.

The full post said: “It was an honour to attend the dinner hosted by [insert TBC senior Chinese leader] to connect with colleagues from around the globe attending this important annual event #CIIE.”

A screenshot was reposted by lawyer and Waitākere Ranges Local Board chair Greg Presland. His profile said he is a Labour Party activist.

“Does anyone know who [insert TBC senior Chinese leader] is?,” Presland said on X.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark reacted with a laughing cat emoji.

One person commented “wow”, another said “epic fail!” and someone else said “oops”.

Another joked “When you order a National Government on Wish.com”

Journalist Hayden Donnell wrote “Hopefully [TBC Chinese leader] enjoyed connecting with [insert mid-ranked NZ cabinet minister] too and the meeting strengthened our [insert synonym for mutual respect]”

“Oh my days, that is embahhhrahhhhsiiing”, another social media user commented.

A spokeswoman for McClay’s office said it was a draft social media post for a dinner that did not eventuate, and its publication was accidental.

The post was scheduled and never deleted, she said.

McClay led a large trade delegation to the seventh annual China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai in November, followed by a visit to Guangzhou.

“This visit is part of the Government delivering on its promise to lead more trade missions than any previous administration during this term of Parliament,” McClay said ahead of the trip.

“China is our largest export market accounting for $38 billion in two-way trade. This is a significant economic partnership for both countries. It’s important we continue to invest in this relationship and grow the New Zealand economy by assisting our exporters to sell more,

“The CIIE will showcase New Zealand’s safe, high-quality and innovative products and our world-leading service sector to China’s growing middle class of over 500 million consumers.”

McClay said Guangzhou was a commercial gateway for New Zealand into southern China.

He engaged with Kiwi businesses operating in the region on his visit.

“A strong export sector is part of our plan to grow the economy, lift incomes for Kiwis, and create jobs.”

The trip was McClay’s second visit to China this year following political meetings in April.

The Chinese Embassy has been approached for comment.

