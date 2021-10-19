Avondale homicide: Couple accused of murder, threatening witnesses enter not guilty pleas

Mars Rakeem, aged 28, died following an incident in Saintly Lane, Avondale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The man accused of murdering 28-year-old Mars Rakeem in Avondale has entered a not guilty plea, as has his partner, who is accused of threatening witnesses in the Auckland suburb after the shooting.

The couple, however, still can't be named.

During their second court appearance - their first at the High Court at Auckland - Justice Sally Fitzgerald on Wednesday allowed them to keep interim name suppression for now. A hearing will be held next month to determine if the woman's name suppression will continue.

The man, 24, is charged with the October 2 murder of Rakeem. His partner, 20, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing, perverting or defeating the course of justice. Both defendants also face one count each of unlawfully possessing ammunition, two counts each of illegally possessing or carrying firearms and one count each of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

The two watched via audio-video link on Wednesday as their lawyer, Maria Pecotic, informed the judge their intention to plead not guilty to all charges.

Following the Saintly Lane shooting, Auckland police accused the woman of tampering with evidence by "altering the scene in order to enable [the other defendant] to avoid conviction", court documents state. She was also accused of threatening violence in an attempt to dissuade witnesses from cooperating with police.

During their first court appearance earlier this month, at Auckland District Court, the couple could be heard telling each other repeatedly that they loved each other.

During the Wednesday hearing, Justice Fitzgerald had to momentarily halt the discussion about name suppression to address the couple directly.

"I ask that you focus on the proceedings in court," she said.

As the hearing ended, the couple could be heard proclaiming their love for each other again.