Avalanche near Treble Cone: Four rescued, one injured in Wānaka

Multiple people were swept away by a fast-moving avalanche in Wānaka near the Treble Cone Ski Field area this afternoon.

Police said four people have been accounted for and are safe following the avalanche around 1-2km from the Treble Cone Ski Field area.

One person is reported to have received minor injuries in relation to the incident.

Gripping footage shared on social media showed the people suddenly being swept away down the mountainside as the avalanche took effect.