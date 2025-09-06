Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Avalanche near Treble Cone: Four rescued, one injured in Wānaka

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Watch: Four people accounted for after avalanche near Wanaka. Video / jezblake

Multiple people were swept away by a fast-moving avalanche in Wānaka near the Treble Cone Ski Field area this afternoon.

Police said four people have been accounted for and are safe following the avalanche around 1-2km from the Treble Cone Ski Field area.

One person

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save