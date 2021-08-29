Autism, ADHD and Dyslexia: How workplaces can help neurodiverse workers thrive

Jonathan Mosen said it's just an alternative way of working and is no more or less valid than any other. Photo / 123RF

Phones ringing, the coffee machine whirring and kitchen smells may feel like background noise to neurotypicals, but for some neurodiverse New Zealanders, they can make thriving in the workplace feel impossible.

However, Workbridge chief executive Jonathan Mosen told the Herald that "really simple" accommodations can be made to assist neurodiverse people in the workplace.

He said attitude is everything when it comes to being inclusive, and just because someone works in a slightly different way doesn't make it less effective.

"It's just an alternative way of working, it's no more or less valid than any other, and I think that's the first thing. Different doesn't mean inferior."

Mosen said just asking the worker what they need to thrive is also important. For example, some people may not feel comfortable hot-desking, so companies could make an exception for them.

"Sometimes for people with dyslexia, it might be some software that could perhaps speak or show information in a different way."

For a lot of these costs, he said, there is government assistance available so it doesn't fall on employers.

The term neurodiversity encompasses neurological differences including dyslexia, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyspraxia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia and Tourette's syndrome.

"I think we all benefit from having a diversity of perspectives and skills. Some people, for example, because of their neurodiversity are meticulous, they have a real attention for detail, they will pick up on systems and processes that others may not."

Workbridge helps connect workers with disabilities or health conditions to employers in Aotearoa. In the past financial year, 655 of the 2498 job seekers enrolled there were neurodiverse.

Mosen questions why some businesses would want to give up on a potential "rockstar" employee just because they go about their work slightly differently.

"You could be passing up somebody that gives you that commercial edge, that gives you an advantage over your competitor."

Megan McNeice, who works as a facilitator at Autism NZ, says it's not about redesigning the whole office, it's just about creating accommodations for those who need them.

"For noise sensitivity in the office, you've got noise-cancelling headphones, for someone with lights, you can place them near a window with daylight."

Also, she said, ensuring those with sensory sensitivities aren't seated near places like bathrooms or kitchens can help.

"For ADHD it's difficult because for some people you have to move and if you're walking around the office people think you aren't being productive."

Therefore she recommended building movement breaks and things like doing walking meetings.

Autism New Zealand chief executive Dane Dougan told the Herald hot-desking was a real problem for some in their community, while others find noise a real problem.

Dougan said when organisations did get it right, their community was really loyal to their employers.

Generally but not always, he said, attention to detail can be a real positive aspect some autistic people can bring to the table.

More and more, Dougan said organisations were proactively seeking neurodivergent people for their workplaces.

"Once someone sets up a neurodivergent employment programme other people in that organisation feel far more comfortable to come out and disclose that they're autistic or they have ADHD or whatever the case may be. Because they feel like their needs will be accommodated better and they won't be disadvantaged."

What it boils down to, said Dougan, was the company's culture and ensuring differences like wearing headphones or hats, were accepted.

ADHD New Zealand chief executive Darrin Bull said the first port of call for businesses wanting to improve, is to understand neurodiversity so they can accentuate the positives.

"With ADHD you can have lots of entrepreneurs, entertainers and politicians and business leaders [that] have ADHD, and they're bringing through their creativity and the hyper-focus."

For some, he said, things like finding a quiet place for neurodivergent workers to be is really important.

Bull said one man he used to work with was an "absolute genius" but he needed silence, so they effectively gave him an office.

But, it's not a one-size-fits-all situation.

Some neurodiverse people love a lot of noise, which Bull identifies with, so offices should allow people to work with headphones if they need it.

Rigidity can also be a problem. One example Bull points to is the chronically late, which he sees as not a really big deal as it can be made up for later.

"Everybody is different, but organisations tend to want people to be that nine to five and they're not moving fast enough in that mindset and really we should be at an age where that is totally possible."

Like McNeice, he said allowing workers to take "energy breaks" can help those with ADHD maintain their workflow.

For his son, who has ADHD, he said getting a Swiss ball for him to use during his exam study was the best thing they ever did.

Bull said those with ADHD are often naturally more creative than neurotypical people, which Bull believes many workplaces pay workers to learn.

The positives to ADHD don't stop with creativity, though, and Bull said there's the benefit of hyperfocus on tasks and that they can bring energy and joy to organisations.

"It's so funny that everyone sort of wants to turn it off when it's right there in front of them."