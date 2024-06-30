The AUT Student Association (AUTSA) delivered the complaint to the university on behalf of the students.

“All of these students feel they were unfairly tested on things not prevalent [sic] to their degrees, and unfairly marked on answers given,” the complaint, seen by the Herald, says.

“Students have lost confidence that lecturers can provide clear guidance in the subject assessments ...

“This has led to an environment of excessive stress and is placing some students’ degree success at risk. In addition, some student scholarships and post-graduation opportunities are under threat and, in some cases, lost.”

The submission asked the university to conduct an independent review of the paper, and meanwhile suspend exams.

“It should also be noted that some students are sufficiently distressed that they wish to withdraw from the course and receive a fee refund,” the complaint noted.

One student told the Herald their failure of the paper has had an impact on their career, graduation and mental health.

“I lost a scholarship I had, resulting in delayed career progress ... and delayed graduation.”

The students claimed “most” failed the paper.

Another student said they were told by the head of health medication names would be in the exams, but they weren’t and exams included scenario questions with unnamed medicines.

The student said in their opinion they felt treated like guinea pigs “with a poorly designed assessment, poorly delivered”.

A spokesperson for AUT said all students were invited to a meeting on May 15 to share their concerns and around 120 students attended that meeting.

The spokesperson said the course has now been completed “following remedial work to address issues raised by the students”.

They said all students were offered a second chance at the first assessment, “with the better result counting towards their final grade”.

The spokesperson said approximately 25% of students enrolled in the course had also been given an extension to help them “manage health and wellbeing concerns” and deadlines, and additional tutorial and revision sessions were organised.

“AUT works hard to be student-centred, and we have apologised to students that their experience was not what they - or we - expected” the spokesperson said.

Students told the Herald they disagreed with AUT’s statement the university had addressed the concerns of students.

One student said their concerns were not taken seriously by AUT and a group of the students were now receiving legal advice.

“We are sufficiently unhappy with their response that students have now engaged legal counsel in anticipation of having to appeal grade outcomes and request refunds.”

Another student said in their opinion, lecturers have been unhelpful and condescending when students tried to seek help: “It feels like students have been strung along under the false pretence that AUT was providing a resolution in good faith.”

