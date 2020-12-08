Website of the Year

AUT professor's app could help prevent hundreds of strokes, study shows

3 minutes to read

AUT Professor Valery Feigin has developed a free app which highlights a person's stroke risk factors and how to change them. Photo/Supplied

Amy Wiggins
By:

The trial of a free app developed by a Kiwi researcher has indicated as many as 300 strokes could be prevented each year in New Zealand if there was widespread uptake.

AUT Professor Valery Feigin

