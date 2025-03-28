“What the hell did you just txt me?” one customer asked.
Another added: “Absolutely wild text to send that isn’t identifiable as your brand until you actually open it 👎🏻 looks like spam and doesn’t make anyone want to buy your product.”
Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said it was “unbelievably unfortunate” that an influencer and her team in Australia thought the message was acceptable.
“They clearly don’t have a grasp on reality as Rotorua is a beautiful place with beautiful people, that’s why we get up to 3 million visitors a year.”
She said she supported the people online who called out the view and that she respected and appreciated the apology.
“It still raises concerns about how offensive their perception of us was,” she said.
While Hideaway Online has not issued a public apology, the social media page has responded to some individual comments acknowledging the message was offensive and that they had not considered how it might be received.
“We did not mean to offend anyone! Half of our team are Kiwis - who wrote this SMS message, and we thought it was cheeky banter. We are sincerely sorry for the way we have come across!” The page wrote.
For some, the apology did little to repair the damage.
One poster wrote: “We sincerely apologise for sending that text without considering that our words might be offensive, insulting, and even possibly degrading’—weird, seemed like that was exactly the intent behind the text.”