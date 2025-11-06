Leeana Ferguson took her two young daughters to see the stunning display. Photo / Leeana Ferguson

An aurora is triggered by activity on the sun, which sends charged particles moving across space.

These interact with the earth’s magnetic field, which can lead to geomagnetic storms, which, in turn, can trigger dazzling auroras visible in our night skies.

Aurora Australis sightings can happen year-round but are most common during the equinoxes in March and September as long, dark nights increase the odds of seeing the light.

The spectacular event captured above Kaitangata. Photo / Leeana Ferguson

Ferguson said the beams looking out onto Kaka Point were “clearly visible to the naked eye”.

“I think this is about the third time this year I’ve been lucky enough to get good photos of the aurora,” she said.

“I keep an eye on Facebook to see when there’s a chance of seeing them, and yesterday I saw a few posts saying, ‘tonight’s the night’.

“So, just after 10pm when it was dark enough, we drove a couple of minutes to our usual spot.

“Sure enough, as soon as I hopped out of the car, I could see the beams dancing across the sky.

“My kids probably think I’m a bit crazy because I get so excited, but they don’t quite understand yet how special it is to witness the auroras.

“I feel so grateful to be able to share that experience with them.

“Even if they don’t fully get it now, I hope one day they’ll feel the same excitement I do.”