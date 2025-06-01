However, there are no guarantees Kiwis will be able to see it because the skies must be free of clouds.

The Aurora Australis is lighting up New Zealand skies. Photo / George Heard

Aurora Australis has graced our skies several times during the past year, leaving Kiwis in awe of the spectacular sight.

In October last year, colourful lights dazzled South Island residents.

In September, a passenger on a flight from Auckland to Christchurch captured the lights from her seat.

The Aurora Australis is lighting up New Zealand skies. Photo / George Heard

What is the Aurora Australis?

Auroras typically happen when the magnetosphere is disrupted by solar wind that alters charged particle trajectories.

The particles then rise into the upper atmosphere and create vibrant colours in the sky such as green, pink, purple and red.

The Northern Lights is the most famous aurora and occurs anywhere within a 2500km radius of the North Pole, making Norway and Iceland some of the best places to see it.

The Aurora Australis is lighting up New Zealand skies. Photo / George Heard

Sightings of the Aurora Australis can happen year-round but are most common during the equinoxes in March and September as the long, dark nights increase the odds of seeing the light.

Some of the best spots to see the Aurora Australis include Great Barrier Island (which is a Dark Sky Sanctuary), Wairarapa Dark Sky Reserve, Wai-iti International Dark Sky Park, or on board a flight across the South Island.