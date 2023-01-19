Voyager 2022 media awards
Audrey Young: Who will replace Jacinda Ardern? Whispers begin about the next Labour leader contest

Audrey Young
By
5 mins to read
PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

This article, first published in July 2022, is being republished as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces her resignation.

OPINION:

The new book on the leadership of the National Party, Blue Blood, is

