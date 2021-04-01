Website of the Year
Premium
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Rating the maiden MPs

39 minutes to read
Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

All 41 new MPs elected in October have now delivered their maiden speeches in Parliament with the last five given last week. Audrey Young picks her top 10 and explains what has changed about maiden

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.