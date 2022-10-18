Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Labour to campaign against tide in Hamilton byelection

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she never intended to invoke the waka-jumping law against Gaurav Sharma. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she never intended to invoke the waka-jumping law against Gaurav Sharma. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An unnecessary byelection has been forced by the unnecessary resignation of a former member of the Labour Party caucus who is battling irrelevance.

That said, the byelection is likely to be a bloodbath for Labour.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand