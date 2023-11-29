A car dangling off the edge of a Mt Albert carpark brought Auckland’s Western train line to a halt this morning.
Police were called at 11.09am after reports the car had driven off the edge of the Pak’nSave car park on New North Rd.
The trains were forced to stop while firefighters and police officers helped the driver out of the car that dangled over the tracks.
St John Ambulance transported the motorist to Auckland City Hospital in moderate condition after they were treated at the scene.
Trains on the Western Line have now resumed, however, Auckland Transport is warning delays and cancellations would continue across lunchtime.
- More to come