Auckland’s three key areas for economic growth – Mayor Wayne Brown

By Wayne Brown, Mayor of Auckland
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Michael Craig

Opinion by Wayne Brown, Mayor of Auckland

THE FACTS

  • Auckland Council’s budget includes $5 billion in operating expenditure and nearly $4b in capital investment.
  • The council found over $200 million in savings, keeping rate rises to half the national average.
  • Key growth areas identified are technology, housing and the visitor economy, with a focus on economic growth.

A couple of weeks on from the Government’s Budget Day, Auckland Council has passed its own budget.

The planned spend includes a total of $5 billion in operating expenditure and nearly $4b of capital investment while still keeping debt at only 17% of assets, like a family with

Latest from New Zealand

