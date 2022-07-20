Auckland's St James Theatre vandalised, bronze statue stolen

The inside of St James Theatre in Auckland. Photo / RNZ, Kethaki Masilamani

By RNZ

Aucklanders campaigning for the restoration of St James Theatre are incensed after the heritage site was looted.

The foyer of the historic theatre was vandalised and some items stolen.

Photo / RNZ, Kim Baker Wilson

Police believe a group of youth forced their way into the building on Monday night.

The walls of the theatre foyer have been graffitied and items taken, including a 94-year-old bronze statue from the mezzanine floor.

The St James Theatre has remained largely abandoned since it lost funding for restoration in 2015.

- RNZ