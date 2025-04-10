Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland’s Saint Kentigern buys 400ha Coromandel farm for almost $4m

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Uplifting stories showcasing success, inspiration and possibilities. Video / NZME
  • Saint Kentigern has spent $3.7 million on a Coromandel farm to help educate its students.
  • The 413ha Wilson Bay Farm will become a third campus for students from Year 4 to 13.
  • The farm will offer activities studying ecosystems, agriculture, watersports, and includes plans for accommodation for up to 100 students.

One of Auckland’s wealthiest private schools has spent almost $4 million buying a Coromandel farm that will allow students to grow food, manage waterways and study natural ecosystems.

Saint Kentigern agreed to buy the 413ha Wilson Bay Farm last November for $3.7m and plans to use the coastal land as a third campus alongside its Remuera and Pakuranga grounds in Auckland.

It is even exploring the idea of possibly ferrying students by boat straight from the shoreline of Saint Kentigern’s Pakuranga College in Auckland to the Coromandel farm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From 2027 onwards, the school aims to have all students from Year 4 to 13 travelling out to the farm each year to experience its “remarkable scale and natural beauty”.

“While it will remain a working farm, our vision is for it to become a place where education comes alive,” Mark Connelly, the chairman of the school’s trust board, said.

That included having students undertake scientific studies on the natural ecosystems, potentially prepare for agricultural careers, enjoy watersports and build friendships across age groups, he said.

Connelly told RNZ’s Checkpoint programme the school’s “initial plan is to have accommodation and lodges for approximately 100 students at a time”.

“But it’s a 100-acre property and we have the opportunity for multiple groups - one group in the lodges and one group potentially under canvas on other parts of the farm,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The school said it was able to fund the farm’s purchase with the help of its alumni.

Saint Kentigern's Wilson Bay Farm should give students the chance to study ecosystems and potentially prepare for careers in agriculture. Photo / Supplied
Saint Kentigern's Wilson Bay Farm should give students the chance to study ecosystems and potentially prepare for careers in agriculture. Photo / Supplied

The Wilson Bay Farm block had earlier been on the market since February last year and initially started out with an asking price of $3.975m, according to property website OneRoof.

A real estate advertisement for the land said it was a “coastal trophy farm” with “magnificent sunsets and stunning views to the Coromandel Islands”.

“Currently the farm has approx 160ha of pasture of the total 413ha, more or less, with the balance in native bush with some fabulous stands of nīkau, tawa, pūriri and rewarewa,” the advertisement stated.

The farm had been used as a successful beef breeding operation and included an “iconic wool shed”.

“Recreational activities available include great fishing right on the doorstep in the Gulf or cruise around the bays along the coast, bush walks, horse trekking and pig hunting.”

Saint Kentigern was named in a 2020 Herald article about New Zealand’s 10 richest private schools as the nation’s fifth wealthiest with net assets at that time of $126m.

It is not the only Auckland school to boast a rural campus.

St Cuthbert’s girls’ school owns Kahunui in the Bay of Plenty, which gives its Year 10 students the chance each year to spend a month exploring the surrounding wilderness and outdoor adventures.

Mt Albert Grammar public school also has lease rights to an 8.1ha working livestock farm that educates 160 students annually in agricultural and horticultural science.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand