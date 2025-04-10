The school said it was able to fund the farm’s purchase with the help of its alumni.
The Wilson Bay Farm block had earlier been on the market since February last year and initially started out with an asking price of $3.975m, according to property website OneRoof.
A real estate advertisement for the land said it was a “coastal trophy farm” with “magnificent sunsets and stunning views to the Coromandel Islands”.
“Currently the farm has approx 160ha of pasture of the total 413ha, more or less, with the balance in native bush with some fabulous stands of nīkau, tawa, pūriri and rewarewa,” the advertisement stated.
The farm had been used as a successful beef breeding operation and included an “iconic wool shed”.
“Recreational activities available include great fishing right on the doorstep in the Gulf or cruise around the bays along the coast, bush walks, horse trekking and pig hunting.”
Saint Kentigern was named in a 2020 Herald article about New Zealand’s 10 richest private schools as the nation’s fifth wealthiest with net assets at that time of $126m.
It is not the only Auckland school to boast a rural campus.
St Cuthbert’s girls’ school owns Kahunui in the Bay of Plenty, which gives its Year 10 students the chance each year to spend a month exploring the surrounding wilderness and outdoor adventures.
Mt Albert Grammar public school also has lease rights to an 8.1ha working livestock farm that educates 160 students annually in agricultural and horticultural science.