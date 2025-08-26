Concerns are mounting as Auckland’s only remaining high-reach aerial appliance is out of service due to a steering fault, leaving the nearest back-up option more than two hours away.
New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) vice-president Martin Campbell said it was putting firefighters’ lives atrisk “unnecessarily”.
“Firefighters are going to have to change strategies and tactics ... having to go inside and fight fires instead of having the ability to fight fires from outside and from above burning buildings.”
Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Deputy Chief Executive for Organisational Strategy and Capability Development, Sarah Sinclair, said it was confident it had adequate resources needed if a fire were to break out.
“FENZ are having to scramble for a contingency, which is possibly having to bring a fire truck from Wellington all the way up to Auckland, to replace the one that has broken down today,” Campbell said.
Until that happens, Aucklanders who are living in buildings over three storeys are at “great risk” because Fire and Emergency has no way to get to those people in the event of an emergency, he said.
“They’re scrambling now, even if it left tonight, it probably wouldn’t get here until the wee hours of the morning.”
Campbell said he wasn’t sure that would be a feasible option because he understood one of the trucks in Wellington had also broken down.
“They won’t want to leave Wellington with nothing. So potentially Auckland might end up with nothing for a while.”
Currently, the closest back-up option is a “very old” 27-year-old, 25m aerial truck located in Hamilton.
The trucks in Auckland and Wellington have 30m reach capability.
“It’s going to be at least two hours until it arrives. So realistically, by the time it arrives, the possibility of it being of any benefit is negligible, as was shown when the New World burnt down in Victoria St,” Campbell said.
In the major Auckland supermarket blaze in June, Fire and Emergency NZ had to call up an aerial truck from Hamilton to fight the fire.
The truck down south had to be put back together hurriedly, as it was going through a rebuild when the blaze broke out, before it travelled 100km to Auckland to help crews battle the fire at the New World on College Hill.