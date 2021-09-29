Auckland's Northwestern Motorway reopens after body found

Gridlock on eastbound State Highway 16 near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp as police respond to the discovery of a body. Photo / NZTA

Gridlock on eastbound State Highway 16 near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp as police respond to the discovery of a body. Photo / NZTA

All eastbound lanes of Auckland's State Highway 16 were temporarily closed near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp this afternoon after a person was found deceased under the Bond St overbridge.

Traffic remained congested for about two hours as emergency services responded to the scene.

The motorway has now completely reopened.

Police were called to the area, in Kingsland, just after midday.

A St John ambulance, along with a manager and a rapid response unit, were also called to the scene but were not required, the organisation said.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transit Agency had earlier warned motorists to avoid the area until all lanes reopened around 2.10pm.