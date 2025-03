Winston Peters answers questions about whether he informed the Prime Minister of Phil Goff's sacking and Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran resigns. Video / NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A section of Auckland‘s Northern Motorway has partially closed after a multi-vehicle crash and police are telling motorists to expect delays before the afternoon school rush.

Emergency services are at the three-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway, SH1, near the Silverdale off-ramp.

The crash, reported shortly before noon, has blocked all southbound lanes.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternative route,” police said.