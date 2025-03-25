Advertisement
Auckland’s Huia water treatment plant cost blows out from $420m to $1.1b

The Huia Watercare plant in Titirangi. Photo / Peter Meecham

  • The cost of replacing the Huia water treatment plant has increased from $420 million to $1.12 billion.
  • Watercare chief executive Dave Chalmers says the new cost is realistic, citing extensive work and challenges.
  • The Commerce Commission will monitor Watercare’s finances, aiming for greater transparency and accountability.

The cost of replacing the Huia water treatment plant in Auckland’s Waitākere Ranges has blown out from $420 million in 2018 to $1.12 billion.

The billion-dollar project has come to the attention of the Commerce Commission and news of the cost blowout follows a directive from

