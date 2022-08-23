Auckland's Glendowie College has been put into lockdown this afternoon after reports of a person with a knife. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland's Glendowie College has been put into lockdown this afternoon after reports of a person with a knife.

It's understood the lockdown happened about 4pm and lasted about 10 minutes.

The college's website says the school has now come out of lockdown and all students, staff and person on-site are safely accounted for.

"Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions. A notice will be going out to parents/caregivers tonight to provide some more information about our emergency lockdown procedures. I would like to personally thank you for your support and trust during this difficult time."

Police said there were making follow-up enquiries following an incident at Glendowie College this afternoon, involving one student.

"We understand the school initiated a self-imposed lock down, but that has since lifted.

"Police have located the student concerned and the school is assisting police with enquiries to ascertain what happened."

Local MP Simon O'Connor told Stuff he was alerted to the lockdown from a parent, who had told him there was a person at the school with a knife.

However, police said that to their knowledge, no weapons were involved in the incident.

The Herald is attempting to contact the school.