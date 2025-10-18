Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

Aucklanders will struggle to forget and forgive the long Covid-19 lockdown – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Police and Army talk with motorists that exit the Southern Motorway at Bombay, or Checkpoint Charlie as it became known as among Aucklanders, during the Covid pandemic.

Police and Army talk with motorists that exit the Southern Motorway at Bombay, or Checkpoint Charlie as it became known as among Aucklanders, during the Covid pandemic.

THE FACTS

  • National Party MP Andrew Bayly has urged the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 to examine the extended 2021 Auckland lockdown.
  • Bayly highlighted the severe mental health impacts and forced family separations during the lockdown.
  • Former Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins has previously said that in hindsight, he would have scaled back the Auckland lockdowns faster.

In today’s Herald on Sunday, we talked to National Party MP Andrew Bayly about a subject many of us probably wish we could forget.

The MP for Port Waikato has written to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 in the hope we learn some lessons for future

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save