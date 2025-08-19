“It should basically be on-and-off, showery type of conditions up until late at night, when we’re expecting those showers to clear off.

“I should highlight that there is a risk for some thunderstorms to follow with those showers,” Shiviti said.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain threaten to lash Auckland this evening. Photo / Michael Craig

Wellington is being buffeted by strong winds this afternoon, with Baring Head recording gusts up to 120km/h.

“Those strong winds we’ve been expecting have finally hit the capital, and they’re not messing around,” MetService said.

“Gusty conditions are being recorded across the city – so if you’re heading out, zip up that jacket, hang on to your umbrella [if you dare] and stay safe.”

The city is also in for showery conditions this evening after copping the heaviest falls earlier today.

“The heavier rainfall is already past because it was a bit heavier earlier this morning. Now it’s mainly situated over Upper Hutt and part of Lower Hutt, but it’s moving northwards,” Shiviti said.

Interislander and Bluebridge have cancelled all ferry sailings for the remainder of the afternoon due to large swells and high winds in Cook Strait.

There is also a moderate risk of a few thunderstorms about Cape Kidnappers, the Wairoa District and Gisborne/Tairāwhiti this afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain of 10-15 mm/h, gusts of 80 km/h and hail of 5-15mm in diameter can be expected with the thunderstorms in these regions, MetService said.

The rainfall forecast map for 6pm. Image / MetService

Road snowfall update

A cold southerly flow has swept wintry conditions northwards across the North Island today, prompting MetService to issue a slew of road snowfall warnings for both islands, with some roads forced to close this morning.

In the central North Island, road snow warnings have been issued for Desert Rd (SH1) from 3pm until 9pm, and Napier-Taupo Rd (SH5) from 7pm until 3am.

The same warning is in effect for Lewis Pass (SH7) until at least 5pm.

The warning will come into effect for Remutaka Hill Rd (SH2) at 11pm and will last until at least 5am.

What is on the cards for tomorrow?

Shiviti said things are looking to clear across the board tomorrow, but a number of regions are still in for a damp, showery day.

“We are expecting a clearance in the showers over the central North Island, as well as in the west for the South Island.

“The only areas that may still remain with the showers, especially in the morning, would be Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, also including Wellington.

“And in the South Island that will be north of Christchurch in the east, as well as Southland,” Shiviti said.

New Zealanders should not expect any significant temperature changes, with overnight frost forecast for some areas.

