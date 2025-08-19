Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Aucklanders brace for thunderstorms, heavy rain during evening commute

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: August 19, 2025.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are looming for Auckland this evening, just as commuters hit the roads in rush hour.

A wintry blast has swept the country today, bringing with it large dumpings of snow and gale-force winds.

Rain and snow are also forecast to continue to fall on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save