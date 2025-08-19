“Those strong winds we’ve been expecting have finally hit the capital, and they’re not messing around,” MetService said.
“Gusty conditions are being recorded across the city – so if you’re heading out, zip up that jacket, hang on to your umbrella [if you dare] and stay safe.”
The city is also in for showery conditions this evening after copping the heaviest falls earlier today.
“The heavier rainfall is already past because it was a bit heavier earlier this morning. Now it’s mainly situated over Upper Hutt and part of Lower Hutt, but it’s moving northwards,” Shiviti said.
Interislander and Bluebridge have cancelled all ferry sailings for the remainder of the afternoon due to large swells and high winds in Cook Strait.
There is also a moderate risk of a few thunderstorms about Cape Kidnappers, the Wairoa District and Gisborne/Tairāwhiti this afternoon and evening.
Heavy rain of 10-15 mm/h, gusts of 80 km/h and hail of 5-15mm in diameter can be expected with the thunderstorms in these regions, MetService said.
Road snowfall update
A cold southerly flow has swept wintry conditions northwards across the North Island today, prompting MetService to issue a slew of road snowfall warnings for both islands, with some roads forced to close this morning.
In the central North Island, road snow warnings have been issued for Desert Rd (SH1) from 3pm until 9pm, and Napier-Taupo Rd (SH5) from 7pm until 3am.
The same warning is in effect for Lewis Pass (SH7) until at least 5pm.