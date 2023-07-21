Auckland train services will be disrupted on Friday night as work begins to clear a slip in Parnell.

Auckland train commuters are advised to expect disruptions and cancellations to a range of services this evening as KiwiRail begins to urgently clear a slip affecting the railway corridor.

The slip in the Parnell gully occurred at about 1pm today and has affected services on all of Auckland’s four passenger rail lines this afternoon.

Auckland Transport executive general manager public transport services, Stacey van der Putten, says the line between Britomart and Newmarket will close from 7pm so KiwiRail can start work to clear the slip.

“We’re disappointed that there will be disruptions for passengers across our rail network tonight but it’s important that KiwiRail can get in and safely clear this slip as quickly as possible.

“From 7pm tonight the tracks between Britomart and Newmarket will be closed so that KiwiRail crews can bring in diggers to clear the slip near Parnell,” said van der Putten.

Rail replacement buses will run between Britomart and Newmarket from 7pm and services will be able to continue operating on the Southern Line between Newmarket and Papakura, and Western Line between Newmarket and Swanson.

Van der Putten says Auckland transport rail teams are keeping in close contact with KiwiRail and are hoping that services will return to normal on Saturday morning in time for the Fifa Women’s World Cup match at Eden Park tomorrow afternoon.

“We appreciate that these sorts of disruptions are frustrating for our passengers and we’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding as KiwiRail works as quickly as possible to get the tracks cleared,” she said.

Information about tonight’s services for each rail line

Southern Line – Rail services will operate between Newmarket and Papakura with bus replacements operating between Britomart and Newmarket;

Western Line – Rail services will operate between Newmarket and Swanson with bus replacements operating between Britomart and Newmarket;

Onehunga Line – Rail services are cancelled, but bus replacements will be operating between Penrose and Onehunga;

Eastern Line – Rail services are running at reduced frequency between Ōtāhuhu and Manukau with bus replacements operating between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu.