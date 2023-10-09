Mike Heard and the team under way, at the edge of the platform under the Auckland Harbour Bridge, several hours into the record attempt on October 10. Photo / Screengrab

By RNZ

If you’re passing over the Auckland Harbour Bridge, spare a thought for the man underneath hanging from a bungy rope.

Mike Heard is no stranger to bungy jumping for a cause, and is now hoping to reclaim the world record for the most jumps in 24 hours.

That means he will need to jump more than 765 times - and on top of that he is aiming for another 36 jumps, to beat 800 jumps in a day - all in the name of raising money for the Mental Health Foundation.

Heard has previously had a crack at the record four times, and last held it in 2017.

“This is the first time I’ve felt solid nerves and a hint of anxiety on the fringes too,” Heard told First Up.

“I think [it’s] the expectation, this is a big number ... 765, the three previous attempts have been a lot less than that.

“The first time I broke this record was in 2017, and it was only at 151 jumps. We’ve been doing that in training, and this is a big deal. So I’ve got a pretty big task ahead of me today.”

Heard said he would need to pace himself, because he was aiming to do 40 to 50 jumps each hour. The team will be using two very fast winches to pull him up each time.

“So no stairs, no boats, just a nice little ride up with an impressive view of the skyline.

“I hold the Guinness World Record currently today for the most bungy jumps in one hour, that’s something I set in 2011 at 80 jumps.

“So the Auckland Harbour Bridge and the team at AJ Hackett Bungy are kitted up to do some pretty serious speed, but this is a marathon so we really need to pace ourselves, I’ll be aiming around 40 to 50 jumps an hour.”

Auckland was forecast to have some good wind, but wind was good, Heard said, because it counteracted the swing of the bungy as the team try to catch him on the second bounce for each jump.

“So I love the wind, I just want the rain to stay away.”

Heard said he had a lucky charm that had been with him for all four record attempts.

“I’ve got a little mini me, he’s dangling on a little mini bungy cord that I’ve made ... he’ll just hang from the front door of the bungy door under the bridge.”

His motivation for the task - as well as setting a new world record - was to raise awareness and money for the Mental Health Foundation, he said.