Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Auckland

West Auckland’s Morrisons Funerals preparing mass interment of 700 unclaimed ashes

&
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

More than 700 unclaimed urns are being securely stored at Morrisons Funerals. Photo / Morrisons Funerals

More than 700 unclaimed urns are being securely stored at Morrisons Funerals. Photo / Morrisons Funerals

A West Auckland funeral home is preparing a mass interment for more than 700 unclaimed urns containing human remains, some of which have been stored for close to a century.

Morrisons Funerals, which has locations in Henderson and Glen Innes, put a call out yesterday for anyone who may

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save