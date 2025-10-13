If presented with a rates cap as proposed, the mayor said he’d respond with a tax cap, noting that rates increases would be “nought” without the $220 million needed to run the City Rail Link (CRL).

Wayne Brown secured 177,954 votes in the 2025 Auckland mayoral election, more than double rival Kerrin Leoni’s tally. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“It’s nonsensical rubbish ... Next year our rates will be at about 7% up, and that’s entirely to run the [CRL]. A decision made jointly by council and government many years before I showed up.”

Brown said he’s “fired up” deputy mayor Desley Simpson to convince the Government to back their bed levy proposal to support Auckland’s flailing economy, adding that consultation with ratepayers suggested this had majority support from National and Act voters.

“She’s going to bite their ankles over that.”

He also reiterated his preference for the second Waitematā Harbour crossing to be positioned along the Meola Reef, saying NZTA is “wasting money” by pushing ahead with seabed drilling that he claims he was never briefed on.

“They’re going to have to talk to us ... They say to me, ‘Oh, no, we’re paying for it.’ And I’m going, ‘Hang on. A third of New Zealand pays tax and they come from here.’”

However, he doesn’t want the council to be asking for tax revenue.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown proposed a second harbour bridge between Pt Chevalier and the North Shore in 2024. The original bridge is shown to the right. Image / Mayor's office

“I just want the ability to make our own decisions.”

Brown secured his second mayoralty term on October 11 under his “Fix Auckland” ticket.

Provisional results have Brown at 177,954 votes, outperforming his main challenger, Kerrin Leoni, who secured 75,441 votes.

He defended the low voter turnout - the worst in 36 years - noting that renters aren’t incentivised to vote as they don’t pay any rates.

Brown argued mayors had enough resources as it is to do their work, saying he’s “got plenty of power at the moment”.

“My power is the huge number of people who voted for me. That’s the public.”

Auckland Council’s official election results will be confirmed this Friday.

