Wayne Brown is promising a fresh tilt at getting a bed tax introduced to bolster the local economy after a victorious campaign he described as “like being in a dentist chair for a month”.
Galvanised by the comfortable majority he secured in this year’s election, the incumbent mayor has beenoutlining his priorities for his second term - from completing Auckland Transport reforms to introducing a bed night levy and defending local government interests that differ to the Beehive’s.
“I’m 104,000 [votes] ahead ... which is a pretty good result,” Brown told Herald NOW‘s Ryan Bridge.
“Considering it’s a third of the country, really low turnout, I’ve already got more numbers than New Zealand First got at the last election.”
Brown wants to ensure council and government are on equal footing in future decision-making, arguing that ratepayers still have to front around half the cost of local and central government partnerships.
If presented with a rates cap as proposed, the mayor said he’d respond with a tax cap, noting that rates increases would be “nought” without the $220 million needed to run the City Rail Link (CRL).
“It’s nonsensical rubbish ... Next year our rates will be at about 7% up, and that’s entirely to run the [CRL]. A decision made jointly by council and government many years before I showed up.”
Brown said he’s “fired up” deputy mayor Desley Simpson to convince the Government to back their bed levy proposal to support Auckland’s flailing economy, adding that consultation with ratepayers suggested this had majority support from National and Act voters.