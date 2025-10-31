He was speaking in the Great Hall at the Auckland Town Hall, where he received the mayoral chains, and Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson and the 19 other councillors were sworn into office.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown during Auckland Council inauguration ceremony for the new council, held at the Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Dean Purcell

After being elected in 2022 on five policies – stop wasting money, finish big infrastructure projects, take back control of council organisations, speed up traffic and get more from the harbour – Brown outlined five new policies for his second, and final, term.

They are:

Upgrading transport in Auckland from appalling to quite good.

Getting consensus on a new intensification plan for the city and stopping the building of homes on floodplains.

A sharper focus on economic growth for Auckland.

Making the city centre more inviting for business and leisure activities.

Getting a “city deal” across the line with the Government.

Brown said this last policy was an opportunity for the Government to start treating Auckland with the respect it is due.

Wayne Brown announced in June he would appoint Desley Simpson as his deputy if he won a second term. Photo / Alyse Wright

The mayor delivered several pointed messages to the Government, noting the upcoming general election and urging the Government to recognise Auckland’s strategic importance.

“The Government is pushing us to have more greenfields, but, other than Drury, that’s not going to happen.

“We must change Auckland from the world’s largest suburb to a global city. It’s already embarrassingly known as the city of sprawl. It’s not economical and it’s not environmental. I want an efficient, green city,” Brown said.

The mayor also reiterated his message to Wellington for a bed night levy, which Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and ministers have refused to agree to.

Wayne Brown (left) has been pushing Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for a bed night levy and city deal. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“We will get it. It makes sense for a global city. I had a chuckle yesterday when [new Wellington Mayor] Andrew Little announced that he wants one for Wellington. Watch this space,” said Brown.

The mayor also cast his mind back to the major flooding events of 2023, saying the city, including himself, wasn’t prepared.

“But we weathered the storm in more ways than one … Three years on, we’ve made improvements. Weather forecasters have now improved, so much so that they have predicted 11 of the last three downpours. Our emergency management is now better.

“Our new plan change will stop the building of homes on floodplains, and we have a future fund to provide help for the next disaster,” Brown said.

The inauguration, attended by the 21 elected members and their families, council officials and dignitaries, was a mix of formal proceedings and multicultural performances.

The evening began with the pūtātara call and kaikaranga from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to welcome attendees, followed by karakia and mihi. Ngāti Tamaoho then responded.

Following the swearing in and Brown’s speech, there were performances by the Samoan cultural performance group Tatau Manaia, Rangitoto College’s Chinese Traditional Dance Club and up-and-coming vocalist Temaleti Tupou singing the national anthem.

Wayne Brown at his celebration event with new councillor Victoria Short at the Westend Tennis Club after being re-elected as Auckland's mayor. Photo / Jason Dorday

It was extra special for the five new councillors around the council table this term:

Bo Burns, who won one of the two Howick seats. It was vacated by long-serving councillor Sharon Stewart.

Victoria Short, who unseated councillor Wayne Walker for one of the two Albany seats.

Matt Winiata, who won one of the two Manurewa-Papakura seats. It was vacated by two-term councillor and Manurewa local board member Angela Dalton.

John Gillon, who won one of the two North Shore seats. It was vacated by long-serving councillor Chris Darby.

Sarah Paterson-Hamlini, a Whau local board member who replaced Whau councillor Kerrin Leoni, who stood for the mayoralty and did not seek re-election in the ward.

The full council by wards:

Albany – Victoria Short*, John Watson

Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa – Julie Fairey, Christine Fletcher

Franklin – Andy Baker

Howick – Jo Burns*, Maurice Williamson

Manukau – Alf Filipaina, Lotu Fuli

Manurewa-Papakura – Daniel Newman, Matt Winiata*

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki – Josephine Bartley

North Shore – John Gillon*, Richard Hills

Ōrākei – Desley Simpson

Rodney – Greg Sayers

Waitākere – Shane Henderson, Ken Turner

Waitematā and Gulf – Mike Lee

Whau -–Sarah Paterson-Hamlin*

*New councillors

