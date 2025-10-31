Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Mayor Wayne Brown sets out plan to turn Auckland into global city

Bernard Orsman
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown during Auckland Council inauguration ceremony for the new council, held at the Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown during Auckland Council inauguration ceremony for the new council, held at the Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland must change from the world’s largest suburb to a global city, Mayor Wayne Brown said at his inauguration speech this evening.

After winning a second term with 180,000 votes – “four and a half full stadiums of Eden Park” – the Super City’s colourful mayor set out his plans

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save