“My wife was my better half, my confidant, and the steady heart of our home. Her love was unwavering and her presence brought warmth and light to everyone who knew her.

“She was not only my companion in life, but also my greatest blessing.”

Vailea described his daughter, Oneahi Arya, as a “beautiful soul”.

“Full of innocence, laughter, and a light that touched every corner of our hearts.

“She brought us joy beyond measure, and her absence leaves a silence that nothing can fill.”

Frances (Sesi) Latu-Vailea, daughter Oneahi Vailea, and niece Marly Tulua were killed when the car they were in crashed on Masters Rd near Waiuku. Photo / Supplied

Oneahi was a student at Mauku Primary School in rural Auckland.

In a statement released to the Herald, the school’s principal James Christie said the tragic accident had hit the school community hard.

“We are deeply saddened by a tragic accident that has impacted our school community,” he said.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the whānau affected during this incredibly difficult time.”

A Givealittle page was set up following the accident to raise money for Vailea and his children.

The page has currently raised more than $93,000.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by me this past week as I faced the unimaginable loss of my beloved wife and daughter,” Vailea said in the tribute.

“Special thank you to the first responders/Emergency Services who acted swiftly and compassionately during this difficult time.

“Your kindness, prayers, messages, visits, and quiet presence have meant more than words can express,” he wrote.

“In the midst of grief, your support has been a light, reminding me that love, compassion, and community endure even in the darkest moments.

“Thank you for being my strength when I had none, for wrapping me in comfort when I felt most lost, and for showing up, quietly, selflessly in ways both big and small.”