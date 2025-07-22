Advertisement
Waiuku crash: Man mourns wife, daughter, niece in triple fatal tragedy

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Three people have died in a crash near Waiuku after a vehicle ended up in water.

A man who lost his niece, daughter and wife in the Waiuku triple fatal crash says his world has been “shattered”.

Frances (Sesi) Latu-Vailea, her daughter Oneahi Vailea and niece Marly Tulua were killed when their car crashed on Masters Rd last Tuesday. All died at

