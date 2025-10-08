VTNZ defends licencing system after claims driving test officers took money to pass applicants

“After being notified of the alleged offending at the Highbrook branch, VTNZ conducted a thorough investigation and worked with NZTA on appropriate steps.”

O’Connor said public safety was VTNZ’s highest priority.

“I want to reassure everyone that we investigated with the utmost urgency.

“VTNZ places the highest importance on the integrity of licence testing and the safety of everyone who travels on our roads.

“We have zero tolerance for dishonesty, and will leave no stone unturned to uncover and eliminate any improper behaviour.”

It emerged yesterday that VTNZ had now stopped offering driver licence testing at the Highbrook branch while investigations occur.

It’s alleged the officers received money in return for passing hundreds of driving test applicants since 2023.

Hundreds of drivers have been ordered to resit their driving tests as a criminal investigation gets under way. Photo / Jason Dorday

There are now concerns that some drivers given pass marks may not have met the required threshold during their practical tests, and they will be retested.

O’Connor said that after learning of the alleged breach, VTNZ took immediate steps to check systems and processes.

It reviewed its systems and evaluated what additional security measures were needed.

“We have confidence in our team and our processes for driver licence testing.

“I promise that we will take the strongest action against any employee found breaking the law and our trust.

Five VTNZ officers at the Highbrook branch are accused of taking money in return for passing hundreds of drivers sitting their practical tests. Photo / Supplied

“Anyone sitting their driver licence test can still have complete faith in VTNZ.”

VTNZ was working with the New Zealand Transport Agency and NZ Police in the investigation. It would not comment further while the matter was subject to a criminal investigation and employee confidentiality.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop declined to comment while the matter was under police investigation.

But an Automobile Association spokeswoman said driver licensing was a key part of keeping our roads safe.

“It’s good that an investigation is underway and it is being dealt with seriously to maintain the integrity of the system.”

322 drivers ordered to resit driving tests

An NZTA spokesman told the Herald the agency was requiring 322 people to resit driving tests after investigations found “serious misconduct” involving five Driver Testing Officers (DTOs) at VTNZ’s Highbrook branch in Auckland.

“NZTA has been informed by VTNZ that the DTOs had allegedly been accepting payments to pass people taking practical driver tests since 2023.

“The five DTOs have been dismissed by VTNZ, and their Testing Officer (O) endorsements have been suspended while NZTA investigates these allegations. Potentially fraudulent activity has been referred to police for investigation.”

The spokesman said VTNZ had ceased offering practical driver licence testing at its Highbrook branch. The Highbrook site remained open for other services, including WoF and CoF inspections.

“NZTA is contacting the people who were tested by these DTOs and received a driver licence during the period where fraud was suspected and requiring them to pass an on-road driving test, at no cost to them, to confirm that they have the necessary skills to continue to hold a licence.”

Police confirmed they were investigating.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.