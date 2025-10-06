Advertisement
Hundreds ordered to resit driving tests after Auckland VTNZ officers allegedly took money to pass applicants

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Five VTNZ officers at the Highbrook branch are accused of taking money in return for passing hundreds of drivers sitting their practical tests.

More than 300 people have been ordered to resit their practical driving tests amid allegations VTNZ officers took money in return for passing applicants.

Both police and NZTA have launched investigations into “potentially fraudulent activity” and five officers at Vehicle Testing NZ’s Highbrook branch have been sacked.

