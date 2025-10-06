There are now concerns that some drivers given pass marks may not have met the required threshold during their practical tests, and they will be retested.

An NZTA spokesman told the Herald the agency was requiring 322 people to resit driving tests after investigations found “serious misconduct” involving five Driver Testing Officers (DTOs) at VTNZ’s Highbrook branch in Auckland.

“NZTA has been informed by VTNZ that the DTOs had allegedly been accepting payments to pass people taking practical driver tests since 2023.

“The five DTOs have been dismissed by VTNZ, and their Testing Officer (O) endorsements have been suspended while NZTA investigates these allegations. Potentially fraudulent activity has been referred to police for investigation.”

The spokesman said VTNZ had ceased offering practical driver licence testing at its Highbrook branch. The Highbrook site remained open for other services, including WoF and CoF inspections.

“NZTA is contacting the people who were tested by these DTOs and received a driver licence during the period where fraud was suspected and requiring them to pass an on-road driving test, at no cost to them, to confirm that they have the necessary skills to continue to hold a licence.”

Police confirmed they were investigating.

The Herald has sought comment from VTNZ.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.