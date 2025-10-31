Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Teaching Council CEO Lesley Hoskin on leave amid investigation into conduct allegations

Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Lesley Hoskin is chief executive of the Teaching Council. She has taken a period of "agreed leave" pending the outcome of an investigation into conduct allegations. Photo / Teaching Council

Lesley Hoskin is chief executive of the Teaching Council. She has taken a period of "agreed leave" pending the outcome of an investigation into conduct allegations. Photo / Teaching Council

The Teaching Council’s chief executive is on “agreed leave” amid an independent investigation into allegations about her conduct.

Council staff were told this week that Lesley Hoskin had agreed to take a leave of absence. The Herald understands staff were asked to give money for flowers after Hoskin’s leave

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save