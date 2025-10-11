“We all know politicians who move out of central government and get the itch and end up as mayors, like my friend Nick Smith or Phil Goff, and many others, but I’m really enjoying what I’m doing. It’s a great portfolio of things I have got, so I have no plans to stand for mayor,” he said.

As well as leading the Auckland Chamber of Commerce and enjoying living in Auckland with a young family, the former Minister of Transport also chairs the NZ Transport Agency.

Asked if he meant he had no plans “at this stage”, Bridges gave a cheeky “it’s good to talk to you” and left it there.

Bridges was full of praise for Brown’s victory, saying it showed he had a record of achievement.

Nick Smith, a friend and former colleague of Simon Bridges, has transitioned into local politics. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It’s hard to achieve things in local government, whether it’s CCO reform, getting the port performing better, or even Browny’s pool.”

From a business perspective, Bridges was looking forward to seeing continued progress on infrastructure, cleaning up the city centre, keeping rates relatively low, and ensuring a good business environment for Auckland.

He also saw a need for Brown and the council to get the balance right with central government, and vice versa.

“There will always be a few sideshows, but we hope there will be a bit less of that and a bit more meaningful progress,” Bridges said.

