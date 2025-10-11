Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Simon Bridges shuts down talk of future Auckland mayoralty plans

Bernard Orsman
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Simon Bridges and his wife Natalie at Wayne Brown's election night party. Photo / Jason Dorday.

Simon Bridges and his wife Natalie at Wayne Brown's election night party. Photo / Jason Dorday.

Auckland Chamber of Commerce boss and former National Party leader Simon Bridges says he has no plans to stand for the Auckland Mayoralty in three years.

Speaking at Wayne Brown’s election party last night, Bridges denied rumours he planned to stand when Brown steps down after two terms in 2028.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save