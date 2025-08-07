“CCTV footage has been obtained and [is] under revision by the inquiry team,” Friend said.

Police are engaging with the complainant and the school, and inquiries are ongoing.

Police told RNZ the fight happened last Friday.

The Herald has chosen not to share the video to protect the identities of those involved.

A video of a vicious mass brawl at an Auckland girls’ school has been released. Photo / Supplied

There are no distinguishable words in the video, only the yelling and screaming coming from the crowd.

Young witnesses of the fight make gestures mimicking choking to the camera as they watch the incident, crowding around and pulling out their own phones to record.

Halfway through the video, a student breaks free of the crowd and lunges at another, pulling them to the ground in another dramatic tussle.

Adults are seen in the footage trying to break the two students apart, before the video ends. Photo / Supplied

Adults are then seen in the footage trying to break the two students apart before the video ends.

Auckland Girls’ Grammar School has been approached for comment.

Footage of a previous fight at Auckland Girls’ Grammar School in 2021, showed students punching each other in the face and tackling others to the ground.

Up to 10 girls appeared to take part in the scuffle in a school carpark.

In 2021, the school’s principal Ngaire Ashmore said fighting “is not a common occurrence” at the school.

“I’m shocked with the level of violence these kids have,” a mother, who didn’t wish to be named, said in relation to the 2021 incident.

Auckland Girls’ Grammar School is a secondary school for girls located in Freemans Bay.