Police said she had long, waist-length hair and was wearing black pants and a brown/yellow t-shirt.

“If you think you may have seen Lily since 5pm, please call 111 and quote event number P064094631.”

However, a police spokeswoman contacted the Herald about 9.10pm to say the little girl had been found at the Newmarket shopping centre.

“She’s safe and well and we’re getting her to family.

“We got a call from security to say she was possibly there.”

It’s understood that Lily was alone and may have wandered there by herself.

“Police would like to thank those who contacted police following our appeal for information.”

Cornwall Park is a large reserve in Epsom, surrounding the park which contains Maungakiekie Pā, or the hill of One Tree Hill. The two independent parks form one large park of 670 acres.

