Police investigating video of person leaning from car sunroof on Auckland motorway

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The video was captured about 5pm Sunday near Takapuna on the Northern motorway with the car going about 100km/h.

A person has been caught on video hanging out of a car’s sunroof while being driven along an Auckland motorway.

The individual is pictured riding in one of the passenger seats of a BMW 750d travelling about 100km/h.

A witness said the incident took place on the Northern Motorway

