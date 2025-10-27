It’s unclear how long the person remained standing through the sunroof, but video taken from a person following behind shows them with a phone in hand, apparently filming as well.

The individual does sit back down in the car at what looks to be the intersection of Exit 420 and Esmonde Rd, near the Auckland University of Technology campus.

Police are making inquiries after a person was spotted standing through a sunroof while a car travelled along the Northern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

On the NZTA website, they advise that a seatbelt must be worn if you are sitting in a vehicle with a seat that has a seatbelt and that people aged over 14 must wear seatbelts where they are available.

The incident appears to have occurred on a section of motorway near the AUT campus. Photo / Google

They also said anyone 15 or older driving or riding in a vehicle without a seatbelt can be fined.

The Government has previously suggested increasing the fine for not wearing a seatbelt from $150 to $450 in order to bring the penalty in line for the same offence in the UK, Australia and Canada.

The Government also said it would take a hard line on driving under the influence and other driving offences.

Rugby has been used in Northland as a way to encourage young male drivers in the region to wear seatbelts.

Northland and Canterbury rugby players wore special-edition kits during their NPC match in early October with stripes designed like seatbelts.

More than half of road deaths in Northland this year have involved unrestrained passengers or drivers. The campaign aimed to target rural males aged 18 to 39, the group considered least likely to buckle up.