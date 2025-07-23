“Police are currently unable to release further details surrounding the man, as formal identification procedures are yet to be completed.
“Next of kin have been contacted and police are currently supporting them through the next steps in the process.”
The man’s body was discovered about 11.30am on Tuesday, leading to the complete closure of the southbound lanes and long delays to traffic.
Hayward said staff “carefully balanced public safety considerations as well as the integrity of a scene” yesterday when they shut down large sections of the motorway, jamming traffic for hours.
“Given the scene’s proximity to a major state highway, it was imperative that the area was made safe before proceeding.”
Hayward said there was no longer a risk to the wider public.
He confirmed yesterday that the pipe bombs were “viable” and capable of causing death and serious harm.
“Thanks to specialist assistance at the scene, these devices were safely removed and have since been destroyed.”
The Southern Motorway reopened on Tuesday after the sudden closure of the southbound lanes of SH1 between Princes St East and Highbrook Drive in Highbrook at lunchtime.
Just before 3pm, all lanes on SH1 reopened.
Traffic built on the southbound lanes of the Southwestern Motorway as motorists avoided the closure.