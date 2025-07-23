Sport New Zealand abandoning transgender guidelines, SkyCity introduces carded play and person dead after New Plymouth house fire.

Police say they will not be releasing the findings of the post-mortem examination completed on the man found dead beside viable and potentially deadly pipe bombs near Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

It has since been confirmed that the devices found have been destroyed while police hand over the man’s body to the coroner.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said the post-mortem indicated the man died from self-inflicted injuries.

He said they were not treating his death or the bombs as a criminal matter, and the examination of the scene in Highbrook was completed yesterday.