Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police complete post-mortem on man found by deadly pipe bombs near Auckland’s Southern Motorway

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Sport New Zealand abandoning transgender guidelines, SkyCity introduces carded play and person dead after New Plymouth house fire.

Police say they will not be releasing the findings of the post-mortem examination completed on the man found dead beside viable and potentially deadly pipe bombs near Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

It has since been confirmed that the devices found have been destroyed while police hand over the man’s body to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save