“A person has died and the link to the Port has been closed,” said a spokesperson.

“The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and diversions may be in place for some time.”

Traffic has been stalled on Auckland's Northwestern motorway after a death. Photo / Dean Purcell

Citybound traffic on the Northwestern motorway backed up 7km from Western Springs to Spaghetti Junction. Traffic was also starting to bank up in Spaghetti Junction from the Northern Motorway.

Police on Upper Queen St motorway overbridge. Photo / Dean Purcell

Motorists face slow journeys in central city after a section of SH16 was closed citybound to the Port after a person died. This screengrab shows the traffic situation at 11.55am. 22 August 2025. Image / Screengrab via Google Maps

NZTA asked motorists to delay their journey.

A detour was now in place.

Motorists heading to the waterfront from Northwestern Motorway were being asked to travel on the Southern Motorway, exit at Newmarket and head north to get back to the port area.

Those travelling on SH1 towards the port should exit at Fanshawe St or continue on SH1 southbound and exit at Gillies Ave, then take the on ramp immediately to head northbound.

UPDATE 12:05PM

Due to a serious incident SH16 is currently CLOSED to eastbound road users from St Lukes to the Port. SH1 is CLOSED to eastbound road users from Southbound Link to SH16 Port Eastbound. Road users should use an alternate route. ^JP https://t.co/WXBOZYcJYr pic.twitter.com/S2f2eNYw7r — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) August 22, 2025

The incident is the second to snarl up the Northwestern Motorway this morning, after a truck crash at the western end of the same highway..

