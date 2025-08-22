Motorists heading to the waterfront from Northwestern Motorway were being asked to travel on the Southern Motorway, exit at Newmarket and head north to get back to the port area.
Those travelling on SH1 towards the port should exit at Fanshawe St or continue on SH1 southbound and exit at Gillies Ave, then take the on ramp immediately to head northbound.
UPDATE 12:05PM Due to a serious incident SH16 is currently CLOSED to eastbound road users from St Lukes to the Port. SH1 is CLOSED to eastbound road users from Southbound Link to SH16 Port Eastbound. Road users should use an alternate route. ^JP https://t.co/WXBOZYcJYrpic.twitter.com/S2f2eNYw7r