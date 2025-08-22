Advertisement
Person dies, second serious incident on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway brings traffic to standstill

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Motorists are being asked to avoid using the city bound link of Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway after a person died. Video \ Dean Purcell

Motorists are being asked to avoid using the city-bound link of Auckland’s Northwestern and Northern Motorways after a person died.

Police say the port link is currently closed heading into central Auckland.

NZTA said motorists travelling to the port from the Northwestern and Northern Motorways needed to detour.

