People trapped after serious two-car crash in Ellerslie, Auckland

BREAKING NEWS

Emergency services are working to rescue people trapped in separate vehicles after a two-car collision in Auckland’s Ellerslie.

Police said one person has been critically injured and another person seriously injured.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said two rescue crews and one fire engine are currently responding to the incident on Main Highway.

Crews are using rescue equipment to extract people trapped in the vehicles.