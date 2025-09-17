FENZ was alerted just after 3.30pm.
The crash was reported to police at 3.37pm.
Hato Hone St John is currently on scene with two ambulances, one manager, and one rapid response vehicle
The police Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene to carry out enquiries.
Main Highway has been closed between the intersections of Ellerslie-Panmure Highway and Amy Street.
Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays as closures are expected for a few hours this evening.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.