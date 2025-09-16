“Using mobile trailers also allows us to have our cameras out for longer stretches of time, and to set up in places that might be difficult for SUVs to operate,” Macmillan said.

“Both our trailers and SUVs will be working day and night, detecting speeding wherever and whenever it occurs.”

The trailers are joining the fleet of SUVs. Photo / NZTA

Macmillan said that speeding drivers can cause serious and irreparable harm on the roads, including deaths and serious injuries.

“Evidence shows that we can reduce the chances of people being killed or seriously injured in crashes if drivers travel within speed limits, and that is why we have safety cameras.”

She said the cameras would be able to detect speeding vehicles travelling towards and away from it.

They are fitted with extensive security and tracking systems, boasting both CCTV cameras and alarm systems to protect the equipment and ensure the safety of operators.

The exact timing and location of mobile safety cameras would be informed by evidence, which might include crash data and feedback from local communities.

Mobile cameras were set to be used in places where there was a risk of people being killed or seriously injured in a crash.

Macmillan said they would be monitored 24/7.

NZTA rolled out the new SUVs in May, which replaced the fleet alongside the vans that police have traditionally used.

From July 1 this year, NZTA became fully responsible for the operation of all safety cameras.

The police continue to issue notices for the offences they detect.

At the time, NZTA said it will not receive any incentives or funds from tickets issued. Safety camera infringement fees go into the Government Consolidated Fund.

