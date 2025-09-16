NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is set to roll out the first roadside mobile safety camera operated in a trailer later this week.
A new mobile speed camera is being rolled out this week, targeting high-risk areas in Auckland before being deployed across New Zealand.
The cameras are fitted onto a trailer, joining the fleet of SUVs that replaced the traditional vans earlier this year.
The first trailer will begin operating inAuckland from this Wednesday, with nine more joining the fleet in coming months.
There are currently 34 mobile cameras operating in SUVs.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) head of regulatory strategic programmes Tara Macmillan said the technology was the same as used in the SUVs. The trailers gave police more flexibility to move cameras between “high risky locations”, she said.