New Zealand / Auckland

New Lynn bus interchange reopens after crash investigation begins

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The electric bus crashed into New Lynn train station on Totara Ave in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

An investigation is under way and a section of a West Auckland station remains closed after a bus crash that left the vehicle smoking.

Auckland Transport said all bus stops at the New Lynn bus interchange had reopened at 5am after the bus involved in the incident was removed.

