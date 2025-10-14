AT is investigating the cause of the crash and is working with the bus company while it conducts an internal review.

The bus crashed into the station about 4.30pm yesterday and smoke appeared to be coming from the battery compartment.

The bus smashed into a glass veranda that covered a waiting area and damaged a glass wall.

Smoke was seen coming from the battery compartment of the electric bus after crashed. Photo / Supplied

“I had thought it was actually a big bin fallen from a crane or something,” a witness told the Herald, “it was that loud. She hit it real hard but all the passengers walked off.”

One person was injured in the incident and treated at the scene. Photo / Michael Sprague

The witness also described it as “the loudest bang ever heard”.

Images showed the bus at near right angles to the road, blocking it for other vehicles and with its nose pressed against the building.

Parts of the bus’ bodywork came off in the crash and left the electric battery compartment on the roof exposed.

Bus routes were detoured at the time and caused significant delays to services travelling to and from New Lynn.

AT also said it worked with emergency services to make the area safe.

Hato Hone St John said they responded to the incident, treating one person in a minor condition at the scene.

Police said they were investigating and have been approached for further comment.