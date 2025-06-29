More than 7,900 submissions were received across Northland and Auckland. Responses were overwhelmingly positive, with 94% in support of increasing the speed limit and 91% strongly in favour, the minister said.

The Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway.

“The Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway has vastly improved the safety, connectivity and resilience of the network between Auckland and Northland, and has opened access to popular destinations between the two regions. As a critical route for road users, freight, and tourists, I look forward to the new 110km/h speed limit coming into effect,” Bishop said in the statement.

“Transport is a critical enabler for economic growth and productivity, and with over 20,000 vehicles travelling this motorway every day, the new, higher speed will help ensure people and freight can get to where they need to go, quickly and safely.”

He said the motorway was designed and constructed with safety features that greatly reduce the risk of death and serious injury in a crash, such as two lanes in each direction providing safe passing opportunities, flexible median barrier separation between opposing lanes, and a mostly straight, wide alignment. Since opening in 2023, no one has died in a crash on the route.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo / RNZ

The new 110km/h speed limit on the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway will apply from 2.5km north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnels to south of the Warkworth roundabout.

The speed limit on SH1 through the Johnstones Hill Tunnels will remain at 80km/h.

There is a transition zone where the speed limit will be kept at 100km/h for a short length (2.5km) north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnel over two viaducts. This section is an area of weaving movements, where traffic is diverging and merging, exiting and egressing on short, narrow on- and off-ramps, with narrow lines of sight over the viaducts and does not meet the safety criteria for an increased speed.

Bishop said the police will apply the same enforcement to 110km/h roads as tany other part of the road network. Drivers can expect to see police patrols on New Zealand roads anywhere, at any time. Drivers should continue to drive to the conditions, free from impairment and distraction and make sure everyone’s wearing their seatbelt, he said.

There are 110km/ speed limits on the Waikato Expressway, Tauranga Eastern Link toll road and the Christchurch Southern Motorway.

