However, police yesterday denied the man had suffered any medical episode.

They confirmed he was taken to hospital for treatment to a dog bite wound.

Counties Manukau central area prevention manager Inspector Warrick Adkin said Manurewa police had been searching for a 26-year-old man who had numerous warrants for his arrest.

The warrants related to multiple family harm offences, escaping custody and aggravated robbery, Adkin said.

Witnesses said a man was taken away from Meola Reef in Auckland.

On Sunday afternoon, police were told the man was at a Pt Chevalier address.

“Counties Manukau staff attended the area just after 5pm, with support from the police Eagle helicopter and dog units.

“Eagle had observations on an address and saw the man leaving in a vehicle which was signalled to stop on Meola Rd.”

Adkin said the vehicle continued, before stopping at the Meola Reef Reserve entrance.

“The wanted man fled on foot towards mangroves. Police staff and a dog handler deployed to locate the man.”

The man was found but resisted arrest, Adkin said.

“A struggle occurred between some attending staff and during this he was bitten by a police dog and tasered once.

“He was then taken into custody and taken out of the reserve.”

Police took the man to hospital for treatment to a dog bite.

He is due to appear in court later this month.

Adkin said the Independent Police Conduct Authority would be notified of the incident as part of standard protocol.

Further charges were possible.

A second man in the vehicle, also 26, was arrested over an unrelated shoplifting offence.

On Sunday, police said a “person of interest” was found by police at the Meola Reef Reserve car park - but he fled on foot.

At least eight officers were seen by the Herald running through the park and scouring the area near the shoreline.

The reserve is popular with dog walkers.

A police dog handler yelled for members of the public to secure their animals and clear the area.

Officers then headed further into the reserve, which juts out into the Waitematā Harbour and is bordered by two creeks.

Police told the Herald the man assaulted two officers attempting to take him into custody.

“During this struggle, the man was tasered and was also bitten by a police dog,” the spokesperson said.

“He has been seen by ambulance staff and does not have serious injuries.”

Three officers were seen carrying the man out of the reserve shortly after 5.15pm.

Lane Nichols is Auckland desk editor for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.