Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Man bitten by police dog at Auckland’s Meola Reef Reserve was wanted for aggravated robbery

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police officers and the Eagle helicopter have been seen at Meola Reef. One person was taken into custody. Video / NZ Herald

A man bitten by a police dog and tasered by officers who stormed a popular Auckland park was being hunted for his alleged role in an aggravated robbery, family harm offences and escaping custody.

The aftermath of the dramatic weekend incident was caught on video.

The man was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save